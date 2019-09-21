Every Saturday for the next 10 weeks, eight teams will compete in the league that is expected to draw 100 youths from Orchard Park and Mission Hill, the Y said in a statement.

Michael L. Bivins, who grew up in the Orchard Park housing complex, has teamed up with Puma to start a new basketball league for boys ages 9 to 13 at the Roxbury YMCA.

A founding member of the ‘90s boy-band New Edition returned to Roxbury Saturday to create some hoop dreams for local youths.

Bivins, who also founded the groups Bell Biv Devoe and the Biv 10 Records label, still lives in Boston. He is excited for the start of the Michael L. Bivins 13 and Under Basketball League.

“As much as I’ve accomplished in my life, this is like winning a Grammy to me,” Bivins, a father of four daughters, said in the statement. “It means a lot.”

James Morton, the YMCA of Greater Boston’s President and CEO, said Bivins has been a “blessing” to his hometown Y.

“Michael is true to his roots, and he wants to help young people be successful,” Morton said. “The Y is all about giving young people and their families support from birth to college to career so having Michael on this journey with us is a blessing, and we are grateful.”

