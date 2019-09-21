A 34-year-old man was charged Friday for his alleged involvement in a non-fatal-shooting in the Back Bay earlier this month, Boston police said.

Jamall Smith of Roxbury was arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on weapons charges, according to the Suffolk district attorney’s office.

He was arrested on Friday in Brockton around 11 a.m. on a warrant charging him with unlawful possession of a firearm and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, according to a statement Saturday from Boston police.