This summer will be warm to the very last, as temperatures likely reach the low 80s for three straight days beginning Saturday.

But with the official first day of fall Monday, rain is expected to move in late in the day, dragging Tuesday’s high down about 10 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The weekend will be mild and sunny, with highs near 80 Saturday and 83 Sunday, but Monday is expected to mark the high point as temperatures near 84 degrees, forecasters said.