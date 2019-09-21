A truck crashed through the front of a Scituate bank minutes before closing Saturday, injuring one person, according to police.
The vehicle struck MountainOne Bank at 54 Front St. just before noon, Deputy Chief of Police Mark Thompson said in a statement.
One person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, he said. It was not clear if the driver was the person injured.
In a photo of the crash, the truck, a red GMC Sierra, appeared to have ripped into a doorway between the columns of the bank’s facade, leaving the vehicle halway buried inside. A second car parked outside also appeared to be damaged in the crash.
The bank was scheduled to close at noon, according to the bank’s website, and it was not immediately clear if anyone was inside the building at the time of the crash. No further information was available Saturday afternoon.
The incident is under investigation, Thompson said.
