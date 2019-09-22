► Plum Island: A reliable observer reported hearing a sedge wren near the gatehouse and possibly a Neotropic cormorant flying by parking lot one. There were reports of 120 white-winged scoters, five Western sandpipers, three American golden-plovers, three black skimmers, and three merlins. Sightings last week also included two whimbrels, a Hudsonian godwit, two long-billed dowitchers, and two Philadelphia vireos. A veery and a mourning warbler were spotted.