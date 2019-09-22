Recent bird sightings as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society:
A glut of black skimmer sightings was last week’s biggest avian news. Flocks of black skimmers, some likely repeat sightings, showed up at Bathing Beach in Hingham, Crane Beach in Essex, and Sandy Point on Plum Island.
► Assabet River National Wildlife Refuge in Stow: Among sightings were a blue-winged teal, a Nashville warbler, a Connecticut warbler, and two Cape May warblers. Observers also spotted two blue-gray gnatcatchers, two magnolia warblers, and 13 pine warblers.
► Danehy Park in Cambridge: Observers reported a common nighthawk, a lark sparrow, a Lincoln’s sparrow, and a mourning warbler. There were six Cape May warblers, four of which were in dawn flight, and two bay-breasted warblers.
► Plum Island: A reliable observer reported hearing a sedge wren near the gatehouse and possibly a Neotropic cormorant flying by parking lot one. There were reports of 120 white-winged scoters, five Western sandpipers, three American golden-plovers, three black skimmers, and three merlins. Sightings last week also included two whimbrels, a Hudsonian godwit, two long-billed dowitchers, and two Philadelphia vireos. A veery and a mourning warbler were spotted.
For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass. Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.mass audubon.org.