Firefighters from multiple communities on Sunday evening were battling a 3-alarm fire at a condominium complex at the corner of Salem and Beekman streets in Fitchburg, according to Fitchburg Fire Department officials.
According to Deputy Chief Anthony Marrama, firefighters responded to a fire at 7 Beekman St. shortly before 6 p.m. on Sunday.
As of roughly 8:15 p.m., the fire was still active, according to Marrama. He said the fire was a “special call,” meaning additional resources beyond those deployed for a normal 3-alarm fire were involved in the response.
Marrama said that five different communities are participating in the response to the fire, and that there had been no injuries.
Fire Chief Kevin Roy said that rescues had taken place, but did not specify how many or elaborate any further.
This story will be updated.
