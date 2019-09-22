Firefighters from multiple communities on Sunday evening were battling a 3-alarm fire at a condominium complex at the corner of Salem and Beekman streets in Fitchburg, according to Fitchburg Fire Department officials.

According to Deputy Chief Anthony Marrama, firefighters responded to a fire at 7 Beekman St. shortly before 6 p.m. on Sunday.

As of roughly 8:15 p.m., the fire was still active, according to Marrama. He said the fire was a “special call,” meaning additional resources beyond those deployed for a normal 3-alarm fire were involved in the response.