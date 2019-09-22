The department requested assistance from authorities in Onset and Wareham, Carrara said.

According to Bourne Fire Department Deputy Chief Joseph Carrara, the department received a call at approximately 6:40 p.m. about a capsized boat.

A group of six people were rescued from a boat that had taken on water in Hog Island Channel, a body of water off the west end of the Cape Cod Canal, a fire official said.

Upon arriving, authorities found a 24-foot-long motor boat that had taken on water after being hit by a wave, Carrara said, but the boat had not capsized.

Of the six people who had been aboard the boat, one person ended up in the water, while another had gone in to assist that person, Carrara said.

Advertisement

All six people were rescued and brought to ambulances waiting at the Massachusetts Maritime Marine Academy, where they underwent medical evaluations, Carrara said.

All six people refused to be transported to a hospital, Carrara said.

The boat was towed to a nearby marina, Carrara said. He did not have the boat’s name.

One official involved in the rescue described the conditions of the water as “messy,” Carrara said.

“It can be a tough area,” Carrara said in reference to the spot where the rescue occurred.

Max Reyes can be reached at max.reyes@globe.com. Follow him on twitter @MaxJReyes.