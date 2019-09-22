This year, you will experience a period of growth, new insights and better relationships. This spurt comes after much thought. If single, you could meet someone you can relate to, but not easily. See what develops with time. If you're attached, the two of you grow closer together, though you need to support each other's uniqueness. You can disagree about matters around your home and choice of home. Rotate who makes the decisions. CANCER is moody. The problem is not you.

You might not feel as bright-eyed as you would like. You have been processing a lot of changes and ideas in your sleep. Others seek you out -- one of them with a controversial idea. You find that you perk up quickly. Tonight: Making up for missed time.

Advertisement

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

You have said all you need to. Now give others time to respond and react accordingly. Meanwhile, continue with your daily routine. A change in perspective involving communication and a project is likely. Tonight: Take your time heading home.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

Be aware of the costs of continuing as you have. You understand far more than you realize. Maintain your strong presence, but be willing to change directions or back off a suggestion. Your intuition proves right-on. Tonight: Buy a treat on the way home.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

You might not be as aware as you would like about what is happening around you. Touch base with a loved one before your pace becomes too hectic. Consider the basics before making a change. Spend some time discussing this matter with a near-expert on the topic. Tonight: Whatever makes you smile.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Assume a low profile. What you might observe on the sidelines could be a lot different from what you'd observe as a player. Communication flourishes; however, you might want to reveal less of what you are thinking, especially as you are mulling over your thoughts. Tonight: Take a personal night.

Advertisement

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You could be more in tune with a financial decision or issue than you have been for a long time. Explore options; seek out other opinions. You might take strong action to support your thoughts. Tonight: Make it your treat.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Others respond to you and draw your attention. A situation that was close to impossible to get through causes you a hassle. You might be starting to see your way through the problem. Tonight: Your instincts are right-on.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Your ability to get past a problem is enhanced. You are unlikely to take action until you absolutely need to. You find another person close to immovable when trying to figure out a situation. Tonight: Know that you do not need to explain all your actions.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

A friend nudges you to make a major change. You might not feel up to snuff. Your ability to get past a problem proves remarkable once more. Friends or associates play a major role in what happens. Tonight: Stay on top of events.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Another person seems to have a stronger grasp on the present situation and can convince others of what needs to happen. You might decide to get past a restriction that up to now has been unsurmountable. News stirs up your thoughts. Tonight: Up late.

Advertisement

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

News from a distance inspires you. You could try to move a major concern. Listen to what is being shared by another party. Together, you can make a difference. Demonstrate the strength of teamwork. Tonight: Speak your mind.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Understand what is happening between you and another person. You can suddenly relate to this person on a much deeper level. You might not always agree about your objectives or even your circle of friends. Make differences OK. Tonight: Let your creativity flow.

Jacqueline Bigar is at www.jacquelinebigar.com. (c) 2019 by King Features Syndicate Inc.