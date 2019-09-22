Companies battled a 3 family house fire at 1932 Hyde Park at approx 3:30. Fire on the second floor porches extending to the third and the roof. No injuries, 8 people displaced @RedCross and damages approx 250,000. BFD-FIU to determine the cause of the fire. pic.twitter.com/6lZ5x6NjOF

A fire in a Hyde Park three-family home displaced eight people on Sunday before being knocked down by the Boston Fire Department, according to officials.

The fire is believed to have started on the second floor porch, eventually spreading to the third floor and to the roof.

According to a tweet from the fire department, firefighters responded to a fire at 1932 Hyde Park Ave. at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

BFD spokesman Brian Alkins said that 10 fire trucks were sent to deal with the blaze, and that firefighters took approximately 30 minutes to subdue it.

Alkins said that the fire is believed to have started on the second floor porch, and that it eventually spread to the third floor and to the roof.

The building sustained damages worth $250,000, and no one was injured, according to the tweet. Alkins said that the Red Cross is assisting the eight people displaced by the fire.

Alkins said that the cause of the fire is not currently known, and that the Fire Investigation Unit is looking for the cause.

Max Reyes can be reached at max.reyes@globe.com. Follow him on twitter @MaxJReyes.