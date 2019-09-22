Randy Pouliot was identified as the victim of a deadly ATV accident by the Leominster Fire Department’s chief, according to the post on the Leominster Fire Fighters Local 1841 IAFF official Facebook page.

A Leominster firefighter died Saturday night in an ATV accident near his home in the Gardner/Ashburnham area, his colleagues announced in a Facebook post Sunday.

Pouliot was pronounced dead at the scene, the post said.

He worked for the Leominster Fire Department for 16 years, and previously worked for the Gardner Fire Department, according to the post.

The post also thanked all responding firefighters, EMS personnel, and police officers “who responded to the scene and cared for Randy.”

No further information was immediately available.

