Makayla is described as being a smart, helpful, adventurous, and inquisitive fourteen-year-old girl of Caucasian descent. She is currently learning how to ride horses. She also enjoys drawing and writing.

Makayla likes going to school and spending time with her peers. She interacts well with others and the adults in her life say Makayla is pleasant and considerate.

Makayla is legally free for adoption and can be placed in an active one or two-parent family with at least one female caretaker. She will need to be the youngest or only child in the home.

The ideal family for Makayla is one that is patient and provides consistent structure and follow-through in her everyday life. It would also be beneficial if her future family supported ongoing contact between Makayla and her sister.

Who can adopt?

Can you provide the guidance, love, and stability that a child needs? If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income, and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child.

Adoptive parents can be single, married, or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ singles and couples.

The process to adopt a child from foster care requires training, interviews, and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you, and if so, to help connect you with a child or sibling group that your family will be a good match for.

To learn more about adoption from foster care, call the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) at 617-964-6273 or visit www.mareinc.org. The sooner you call, the sooner a waiting child will have “a permanent place to call home.”