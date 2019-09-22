He was arrested after the interview and was charged with manslaughter, the statement said.

Gerald Lenzel Bowens was interviewed Saturday night by the Boston Police Homicide Unit about a fatal stabbing near Massachusetts Avenue and Albany Street on Wednesday night, police said in a statement Sunday.

A 25-year-old Malden man is being charged with manslaughter in connection with a fatal stabbing in the South End Wednesday night, Boston police said.

Bowens was allegedly involved in the fatal stabbing of Timothy D. Walton, 32, of Roxbury on Wednesday night.

Police found Walton suffering from multiple stab wounds following an altercation around 9:12 p.m., according to Police Commissioner William Gross, who briefed reporters at the scene Wednesday.

Walton was found steps from an entrance to Boston Medical Center, where he was taken and later died, Gross said.

A suspect fled the scene, first on foot, then on a bicycle, onto Massachusetts Avenue toward Harrison Avenue that night, Gross said.

The stabbing was the 31st homicide of the year in Boston, compared to 37 this time last year.

Bowens will be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on Monday, according to Boston police.

