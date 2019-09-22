Harris was leaving the lounge with a female when the couple were involved in a physical altercation with Demos and several others, prosecutors said. Demos allegedly went to a vehicle, retrieved a gun, and pursued Harris, striking him twice, officials said.

Charles Demos, 29, of Rochester, N.H., allegedly shot and killed Jarrod Harris, 42, of Everett, shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday outside Karma Lounge at 355 Ferry St., the district attorney’s office said in a statement.

A 29-year-old man was arrested Sunday in connection with a fatal shooting in Everett , the Middlesex district attorney’s office said.

People in the area tried to intervene before and after the shooting, and attempted to provide first aide to Harris, prosecutors said. Harris was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Demos fled the scene in a Volkswagen Passat that was registered to a person he knew in New Hampshire, prosecutors said. After identifying Demos as the suspect, authorities obtained a warrant for his arrest on charges of murder and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Demos was arrested at a home in Seabrook, N.H., Sunday on a fugitive from justice charge, prosecutors said. Authorities also arrested the home’s resident — Joshua Demos, 35 — on a federal probation violation unrelated to this case.

Charles Demos is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Rockingham County District Court on the fugitive from justice charge, prosecutors said. He will be arraigned at a later date at Malden District Court on the murder and firearm charges, officials said.

Joshua Demos is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in federal court in Concord, N.H., prosecutors said.

The investigation into the Everett shooting case is ongoing, prosecutors said. No further information was immediately available.

