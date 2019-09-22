A man died after his motorcycle was involved in a crash with another vehicle Saturday afternoon in Springfield, police said.

The man, who was not identified, was riding his motorcycle in the 0-100 block of Bircham Street when the crash happened at about 1:55 p.m., said Ryan Walsh, spokesman for the Springfield police, on Twitter. The man was taken to Baystate Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the other vehicle stayed at the scene, Walsh said. No charges have been filed.