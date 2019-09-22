Police shot and killed a bear Friday afternoon in Fitchburg that had been “behaving aggressively” toward people throughout the summer, officials said.
Environmental Police responded to Coggshall Park at about 3:30 p.m. on Friday after receiving a report that a black bear had been following and behaving aggressively toward three men playing disc golf, said Katie Gronendyke, a spokeswoman for the state’s Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs, in a statement.
“Fitchburg Police arrived on scene and shot the bear, which then fled into the woods,” the statement said. “An Environmental Police officer then arrived on scene and found the bear. After the bear challenged the officer, the officer shot and killed the bear.”
Advertisement
Chasing this guy around all morning with the Help of the EPO’s he was last seen on Bryn Mawr Ave. Please take in any bird feeders. @AuburnMAPolice @MassStatePolice #wildlife pic.twitter.com/GiOmsneqpM— ChiefAndrewSluckis (@ChiefSluckis) July 1, 2019
The bear, which was about 2 years old and 225 pounds, had been immobilized and relocated to a wooded area from Auburn in May 2018, the statement said.
Police have received many calls about the bear this summer “due to its lack of fear of humans and pattern of following humans, which is consistent with having been fed by humans in the past,” the statement said.
The bear had chased a woman who was hiking in Fitchburg on Sept. 1, the statement said.
Environmental Police are urging people not to feed bears, and to remove bird feeders and secure their trash and other food sources.
Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.