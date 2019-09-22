Police shot and killed a bear Friday afternoon in Fitchburg that had been “behaving aggressively” toward people throughout the summer, officials said.

Environmental Police responded to Coggshall Park at about 3:30 p.m. on Friday after receiving a report that a black bear had been following and behaving aggressively toward three men playing disc golf, said Katie Gronendyke, a spokeswoman for the state’s Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs, in a statement.

“Fitchburg Police arrived on scene and shot the bear, which then fled into the woods,” the statement said. “An Environmental Police officer then arrived on scene and found the bear. After the bear challenged the officer, the officer shot and killed the bear.”