Massachusetts State Police and volunteer rescuers safely located a 54-year-old missing hiker in the Berkshires early Sunday after more than five hours of searching.
The husband of the female hiker reported her missing just after 8 p.m., when he told State Police she was at that point four hours overdue in returning from a hike around Plantain Pond in the town of Mount Washington, Mass., according to State Police spokesman David Procopio.
State Police launched a search for the hiker, who was reported to have no medical issues, with the help of the Berkshire Mountain Rescue volunteers. State K-9 units and a helicopter from the State Police Air Wing aided in the search, Procopio said.
A search team found the hiker around 1:20 a.m. and she was able to walk out of the forest with troopers before being examined by medical personnel. She was not injured.
Plantain Pond sits just west of the Appalachian Trail and the Mount Everett State Reservation.
