Massachusetts State Police and volunteer rescuers safely located a 54-year-old missing hiker in the Berkshires early Sunday after more than five hours of searching.

The husband of the female hiker reported her missing just after 8 p.m., when he told State Police she was at that point four hours overdue in returning from a hike around Plantain Pond in the town of Mount Washington, Mass., according to State Police spokesman David Procopio.

State Police launched a search for the hiker, who was reported to have no medical issues, with the help of the Berkshire Mountain Rescue volunteers. State K-9 units and a helicopter from the State Police Air Wing aided in the search, Procopio said.