A teenager has died after he was found unconscious in a New Hampshire pond Saturday afternoon, officials said.
Police in Milton, N.H., and rescuers with Farmington Fire and Rescue responded to Milton Pond, which borders both New Hampshire and Maine, around 4:45 p.m. after receiving a call reporting a swimmer in distress, according to a Sunday statement from New Hampshire State Police.
When responders arrived on scene, a female who was unrelated to the victim was in the water, trying to find the missing swimmer.
The swimmer, a 17-year-old boy, was found unconscious underwater shortly after and was taken out of the pond.
First responders gave the boy CPR and he regained a pulse before being taken to Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester in critical condition, police said. He was later taken to Maine Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
The boy’s name was not released.
State Police Marine Patrol and Milton Police Department continue to investigate the incident and encourage anyone with information to call Sergeant Stephen O’Connor at 603-227-2114.
