A teenager has died after he was found unconscious in a New Hampshire pond Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Police in Milton, N.H., and rescuers with Farmington Fire and Rescue responded to Milton Pond, which borders both New Hampshire and Maine, around 4:45 p.m. after receiving a call reporting a swimmer in distress, according to a Sunday statement from New Hampshire State Police.

When responders arrived on scene, a female who was unrelated to the victim was in the water, trying to find the missing swimmer.