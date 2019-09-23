“Those who seek to profit from the scourge and devastation of addiction must be held accountable,” Gulluni said Monday in a statement. “When the court system fails to do so, especially with violent and repeat offenders, we send the wrong message that this crisis is not taken seriously. I thank the investigators, who worked diligently to, once again, apprehend these offenders.”

The Sept. 19 seizure of contraband at 12 Bayonne St. in Springfield followed earlier searches on Aug. 31 at two Chicopee residences, where authorities recovered 2,800 bags of heroin, seven grams of cocaine, and 56 grams of crack-cocaine, according to Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni.

Authorities in Springfield last week made a big drug bust, seizing roughly 22,400 bags of heroin and a firearm from a city address and charging two men in connection with the massive haul, prosecutors said.

Two men, Jonathan Rivera, 29, and Jean Carlos Rios-Rivera, 20, both of Springfield, face charges stemming from the Springfield search, according to prosecutors.

Lawyers for the pair couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Rivera was charged with trafficking in heroin over 200 grams, possession of a firearm without a license, and possession of ammunition without a license, Gulluni’s office said. Rivera was arraigned Sept. 19 in Springfield District Court, where a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf, records show. He was ordered held on $10,000 bail, with a pretrial hearing slated for Oct. 18.

Meanwhile Rios-Rivera initially skipped town, but the long arm of the law caught up with him across state lines.

“Upon hearing of the search warrant, Rios-Rivera fled to avoid arrest,” Gulluni’s office said. “An arrest warrant was sought and issued for Rios-Rivera for Trafficking Heroin over 200 grams. He was later arrested in a hotel in Windsor Locks, CT and is awaiting extradition to Massachusetts.”

One suspect, Jonathan Acevedo, 22, of Chicopee, was nabbed in connection with the searches in that city on charges of trafficking in heroin (36-100 grams) and possession with intent to distribute a class B substance, cocaine, according to Gulluni’s office.

Acevedo was arraigned Sept. 3 in Chicopee District Court, where a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf, records show. He was held on $100,000 cash bail, and his lawyer couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

He had prior charges pending while he allegedly moved weight.

“Jonathan Acevedo, while out on bail and on court ordered house arrest with electronic monitoring, allegedly set-up a major narcotics distribution operation out of a residential address in Chicopee,” Gulluni’s office said. “He would allegedly traffic large amounts heroin to other dealers throughout this area locally and in Vermont.”

A number of law enforcement agencies were in on the lengthy probe that ensnared the three suspects.

“Participating in this investigation were the: Massachusetts State Police Commonwealth Interstate Narcotics Reduction Enforcement Team, Hampden County Narcotics Taskforce, Hampden District Attorney’s Office, Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, Springfield Police Department, Chicopee Police Department, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI),” the statement said.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.