”As things progressed throughout the day, we started to be called more and more and more. When we would make contact with the calling parties or patients themselves, we were finding it was a drug concoction called spice,” Hickey said.

Manchester, N.H., firefighters received the first of many reports about a spice overdose at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, said Manchester Fire EMS Officer Chris Hickey. Multiple people fell ill Saturday and Sunday in or near New Horizons Shelter, a homeless shelter, at 199 Manchester St., firefighters said.

Almost 20 people fell ill in Manchester, N.H., over the weekend after overdosing on a laced batch of spice, firefighters said.

Spice, also known as synthetic marijuana, is a mix of herbs and chemicals with the same active ingredient as marijuana, according to the CDC.

Most of the people who overdosed were homeless, firefighters said. Some would flee when first responders arrived.

“As we started to poke around more with the police department and ambulance crews, we did find packaging indicative of spice use. Sometimes we found it on the person or in close proximity to where the person was found,” Hickey said.

Manchester firefighters do not know where the spice came from, Hickey said. Symptoms of spice overdose include manic behavior, erratic movements, and inability to focus, firefighters said.

“We were stretched quite thin,” Hickey said. “In reality, it could have a devastating consequence if people have a medical emergency and need an ambulance and none are available.”

