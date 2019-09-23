A Boston man is facing charges after police allege he tried to break into a firefighter’s car in the Fenway neighborhood Sunday morning and swung a crowbar at someone’s head after he was chased down the street.
Fernando Arroyo, 44, is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on charges of malicious damage to a motor vehicle, assault by means of a dangerous weapon, and stealing motor vehicle parts.
Boston police said in a statement that officers responded to a report of a breaking and entering of a vehicle in the area of Edgerly Road and Stoneholm Street shortly after 8:10 p.m. After leaving the firehouse at 941 Boylston St., a firefighter said he saw a man trying to break into his vehicle with a crowbar, according to police. Authorities said the suspect, later identified as Arroyo, fled, while the victim whose care was being broken into and two other firefighters gave chase.
During the chase, Arroyo at one point stopped and swung a crowbar at one of the firefighters, “just barely missing his head,” police said.
Arroyo was eventually taken into custody, and one of the victims said Arroyo “had removed the crowbar from the bed of his truck which was parked in front of the firehouse,” according to authorities.
