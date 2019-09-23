A Boston man is facing charges after police allege he tried to break into a firefighter’s car in the Fenway neighborhood Sunday morning and swung a crowbar at someone’s head after he was chased down the street.

Fernando Arroyo, 44, is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on charges of malicious damage to a motor vehicle, assault by means of a dangerous weapon, and stealing motor vehicle parts.

Boston police said in a statement that officers responded to a report of a breaking and entering of a vehicle in the area of Edgerly Road and Stoneholm Street shortly after 8:10 p.m. After leaving the firehouse at 941 Boylston St., a firefighter said he saw a man trying to break into his vehicle with a crowbar, according to police. Authorities said the suspect, later identified as Arroyo, fled, while the victim whose care was being broken into and two other firefighters gave chase.