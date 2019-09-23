A Boston woman was struck by a car and killed early Sunday morning while she was walking in a crosswalk outside Moseley’s on the Charles ballroom in Dedham, officials said.

Charlene Lewis, 59, of Jamaica Plain, was found lying in the street shortly before 1 a.m. when police arrived at the scene outside the ballroom located at 50 Bridge St., Dedham Police Chief Michael D’Entremont said in an email.

Officers provided first aid to Lewis at the scene before she was taken to Brigham and Women’s Hospital by ambulance. At 9:09 a.m., Dedham police were notified that Lewis had died at the hospital, D’Entremont said.