A Brockton man described by prosecutors as a “menace to the city” was sentenced to 16 to 18 years in state prison Monday in Brockton Superior Court, the Plymouth district attorney’s office said.
Allah Mallory, 43, was convicted in August by a jury on multiple drug and firearms offenses related to a search of his apartment on Warren Avenue in April, 2016 by Brockton police, prosecutors said in a statement.
Inside the home, police found a loaded .357 Smith & Wesson revolver, as well as 100 grams of heroin, more than 36 grams of cocaine, and 41 grams of crack cocaine, officials said in a statement.
At his trial in August, Mallory was also convicted of two counts of being a armed career criminal, the statement said.
“ . . . the jury heard testimony from victims and witnesses from the defendant’s prior violent cases that recounted facts stemming from his convictions of assault and battery, as well as assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon,” prosecutors said.
