A Brockton man described by prosecutors as a “menace to the city” was sentenced to 16 to 18 years in state prison Monday in Brockton Superior Court, the Plymouth district attorney’s office said.

Allah Mallory, 43, was convicted in August by a jury on multiple drug and firearms offenses related to a search of his apartment on Warren Avenue in April, 2016 by Brockton police, prosecutors said in a statement.

Inside the home, police found a loaded .357 Smith & Wesson revolver, as well as 100 grams of heroin, more than 36 grams of cocaine, and 41 grams of crack cocaine, officials said in a statement.