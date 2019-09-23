Tuesday is Boston’s preliminary election, which will narrow the field of candidates to finalists who will compete in November. Here’s everything you need to know:

Fifteen candidates are running for four at-large seats on the city council; voters will narrow the field down to eight. There are also several contested races for seats representing specific districts on the council. In the cases where there are more than two candidates, Tuesday’s vote will narrow the field to two candidates for each seat.

There will be no preliminary vote in districts 1, 2, 3, 4, and 6.