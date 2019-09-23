Tuesday is Boston’s preliminary election, which will narrow the field of candidates to finalists who will compete in November. Here’s everything you need to know:
Fifteen candidates are running for four at-large seats on the city council; voters will narrow the field down to eight. There are also several contested races for seats representing specific districts on the council. In the cases where there are more than two candidates, Tuesday’s vote will narrow the field to two candidates for each seat.
There will be no preliminary vote in districts 1, 2, 3, 4, and 6.
Here are the candidates running for at-large seats: Erin J. Murphy, Michelle Wu, Priscilla E. Flint-Banks, Althea Garrison, Martin Keogh, Alejandra Nicole St. Guillen, Michel Denis, Annissa Essaibi George, Jeffrey Michael Ross, Domingos DaRosa, Michael Flaherty, Herb Alexander Lozano, William King, David Halbert, and Julia Mejia.
Advertisement
Here are the candidates running in District 5: Justin Matthew Murad, Cecily Leticia Graham, Alkia T. Powell, Yves Mary Jean, Ricardo Arroyo, Jean-Claude Sanon, Mimi E. Turchinetz, and Maria Esdale Farrell.
Here are the candidates running in District 7: Valerie Hope Rust, Kim Janey, and Roy Owens Sr.
Here are the candidates running in District 8: Jennifer Ann Nassour, Helene Vincent, Priscilla Kenzie Bok, Montez David Haywood, and Kristen Mobilia.
Here are the candidates running in District 9: Craig Cashman, Lee Nave Jr., Amanda Gail Smart, Liz A. Breadon, Daniel J. Daly, Jonathan Lamar Allen, and Brandon David Bowser.
Felice Belman can be reached at felice.belman@globe.com.