In a brief filed Monday morning in US District Court in Boston, Correia said he had “received a copy of the second superseding indictment in this case. ... I have talked about the charges in the indictment with my attorney and I understand the nature of the offenses that I am charged with and I also understand my right to be at an arraignment.”

Embattled Fall River Mayor Jasiel F. Correia II, facing a federal indictment for a host of alleged crimes including extorting people hoping to open pot shops in his city, wants to skip his next court date, records show.

Correia, 27, continued, “I have chosen to waive my appearance for arraignment [scheduled for Oct. 2] and request that my plea of NOT GUILTY be entered on my behalf.”

The polarizing pol — once viewed as a rising star in state politics with charisma, tech know-how and a smile — has beaten back a recall effort, brushed off a City Council resolution urging him to step aside, and kept his electoral prospects alive by finishing second in the mayoral primary last week, earning a spot on the ballot in the general election in November.

He maintains a core base of supporters, and he’s adamantly denied wrongdoing, calling the allegations that he stole from investors in his mobile app and extorted would-be marijuana merchants “totally made up.”

He is represented by attorney Kevin J. Reddington, a prominent lawyer whose client roster has included Whitey Bulger’s girlfriend Cathy Greig and former Red Sox slugger Mo Vaughn.

Correia continues to maintain a packed schedule of community events and earlier this month celebrated a Korean War veteran memorial in his hardscrabble city.

“Thank you to our Korean War Vets,” hizzoner tweeted Sept. 14, above a photo of the assembled veterans. “We honor those who paid the ultimate price with this incredible monument.”

