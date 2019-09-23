Embattled Fall River Mayor Jasiel F. Correia II, facing a federal indictment for a host of alleged crimes including extorting people hoping to open pot shops in his city, wants to skip his next court date, records show.
In a brief filed Monday morning in US District Court in Boston, Correia said he had “received a copy of the second superseding indictment in this case. ... I have talked about the charges in the indictment with my attorney and I understand the nature of the offenses that I am charged with and I also understand my right to be at an arraignment.”
Correia, 27, continued, “I have chosen to waive my appearance for arraignment [scheduled for Oct. 2] and request that my plea of NOT GUILTY be entered on my behalf.”
The polarizing pol — once viewed as a rising star in state politics with charisma, tech know-how and a smile — has beaten back a recall effort, brushed off a City Council resolution urging him to step aside, and kept his electoral prospects alive by finishing second in the mayoral primary last week, earning a spot on the ballot in the general election in November.
He maintains a core base of supporters, and he’s adamantly denied wrongdoing, calling the allegations that he stole from investors in his mobile app and extorted would-be marijuana merchants “totally made up.”
He is represented by attorney Kevin J. Reddington, a prominent lawyer whose client roster has included Whitey Bulger’s girlfriend Cathy Greig and former Red Sox slugger Mo Vaughn.
Correia continues to maintain a packed schedule of community events and earlier this month celebrated a Korean War veteran memorial in his hardscrabble city.
“Thank you to our Korean War Vets,” hizzoner tweeted Sept. 14, above a photo of the assembled veterans. “We honor those who paid the ultimate price with this incredible monument.”
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.
