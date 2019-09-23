Officials ordered a second alarm in order to rotate firefighters and give them time to rest.

Crews arrived at 30 Rowes Wharf to find smoke coming from the building about 3:30 p.m., the Boston Fire Department said in a series of tweets.

Boston firefighters battled a two-alarm fire at the Pasta Beach restaurant on Rowes Wharf on Monday afternoon, officials said.

The first and second floors of the building were evacuated, and a fire boat was stationed at the rear of the building to help put out the flames, according to the tweets. The blaze was knocked down sometime around 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Marine Unit -1 is staged in the rear of the building as companies continue to put out the fire pic.twitter.com/KVJU0CYaVi — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) September 23, 2019

The fire appears to have started in the restaurant’s duct work, officials said.

No information regarding injuries was immediately available.

This story will be updated.

Abigail Feldman can be reached at abigail.feldman@globe.com.