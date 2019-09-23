Moynihan wrote that Sept. 20 was a “big day,” because “Sophia has improved enough to be transferred to a rehabilitation center where she will continue to have intense therapies. We are very happy about this big step. We would like to thank everyone at Boston Children’s Hospital for their outstanding care. We would also like to thank everyone for their prayers and support.”

Debbie Moynihan, who organized the online fund-raiser, wrote on the website that Garabedian had been moved out of the intensive care unit at Boston Children’s Hospital, her feeding tube had been removed, and she was even able to whisper a few words.

Sophia Garabedian, the 5-year-old Sudbury girl who contracted Eastern equine encephalitis, has been transferred to Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Boston where she continues to recover, according to updates posted on her GoFundMe page .

On Sunday Moynihan wrote that Garabedian’s family had also gotten to know another little girl stricken by EEE.

“We wanted to thank everyone once again for all the generous donations,” Moynihan wrote on the GoFundMe page. “Sophia is settling into the Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital. We have also gotten to know another family who has a 6 year old daughter, Star Jackman, that was infected by EEE. They are a super nice family and we wanted to share their GoFundMe link in case you would like to donate to help Star in her recovery. https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-support-the-jackman-family”

On Sept. 3 Garabedian was rushed to Boston Children’s Hospital in an ambulance after she experienced headaches and what appeared to be a seizure and severe flu symptoms. “She had a very high fever and brain swelling and quickly became unresponsive,” the GoFundMe page states. “On Friday, September 6th, the tests came back positive for EEE (the mosquito-borne Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus).”

As of 11:30 a.m. Monday, the online fund-raiser for Garabedian’s family had raised $186,359 through the GoFundMe page.

Jackman, a 6-year-old who hails from Coventry, Rhode Island, also tested positive for the mosquito-borne virus.

“She couldn’t talk for 5 or 6 days. She couldn’t remember who people were,” Star’s father, Reginald Jackman, said in an interview with WLNE-TV ABC6.

Jackman spent several days in Hasbro Children’s Hospital and has since been released and is recovering at home, according to ABC6.

“She’s been doing really good, we see progress everyday,” her father said.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.