The 78-year-old Pats owner has denied engaging in illegal activity. Prosecutors allege that he twice paid for sex acts inside the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in January, shortly before his team won yet another AFC title in a thrilling overtime win against the Kansas City Chiefs before an eventual Super Bowl victory.

In a one-page order, the Fourth District Court of Appeals gave prosecutors until Oct. 1 to file their initial brief laying out the reasons why video footage that allegedly captured Kraft paying for sex acts should be admitted into evidence. Kraft’s high-powered legal team got the video evidence tossed in May.

A Florida appeals court on Monday gave prosecutors a little more time to file their brief in the misdemeanor prostitution case against New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Prosecutors had asked the appeals court on Sept. 16 for a 15-day extension, until Oct. 1, to file their brief, over the objections of Kraft’s defense team. He’s pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor counts of soliciting prostitution.

In the Sept. 16 filing, the Florida attorney general’s office said that the “record in this case ... is roughly 3,500 pages, with the records in the related appeals totaling more than 30,000. Due to the length of the records, undersigned counsel has not yet completed his review of the necessary documents.”

Advertisement

In addition, prosecutors wrote, “the legal issues presented here are important and warrant the fullest possible explication. In the order on review, the county court suppressed video evidence proving that Mr. Kraft, on two occasions, paid a massage worker for oral and manual sex. In the related Zhang, et al. case, the Appellees are charged with their own serious violations of Florida criminal law, including deriving support from the proceeds of prostitution, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison. The trial courts’ rulings impact not only this case, but also the power of law enforcement to utilize delayed-notice, non-audio video surveillance—which this Court has called video surveillance a ‘valuable tool in fighting crime,’ to combat a range of organized criminal enterprises, including human trafficking, racketeering, and narcotics.”

Authorities initially raised the spectre of possible human trafficking at Orchids of Asia but have since conceded there “is no human trafficking that arises out of this investigation.”

Kraft’s lawyers, meanwhile, last week scoffed at the notion of granting the government a delay in filing its appellate brief.

Advertisement

“The State has already had nearly 90 days—which is a multiple of the 30 days afforded by Florida Rules of Appellate Procedure 9.140 and 9.160—to decide whether to continue this appeal and to prepare any opening brief,” Kraft’s attorneys wrote in response to the government’s Sept. 16 request. “As already noted, the State had represented that it needed an additional month in order to decide whether to pursue the appeal. Yet no explanation has ever been supplied for why the State needed multiple months to make that threshold decision.”

Kraft’s lawyers continued, “The State has now represented to Mr. Kraft’s counsel that it has, at long last, decided to pursue the appeal. So be it. But there is no explanation as to why, after deeming the appeal worthy of pursuit, the State could not readily set forth its putative grounds for appeal in an opening brief. The dispositive issues in the appeal are no less discrete and easily covered than they were a month ago, when Mr. Kraft made clear why no further extension could possibly be warranted in his view.”

Also Monday, the court approved a motion from Kraft attorney Jack A. Goldberger, who previously represented the disgraced late financier Jeffrey Epstein, to withdraw from the case and noted that attorney Frank A. Shepherd has joined Kraft’s appellate team.

Goldberger had said in his withdrawal motion that Kraft “is represented by several attorneys and law firms” and that Shepherd had come on board.

Advertisement

Shepherd’s a former judge on the Florida Third District Court of Appeal and was appointed in 1981 by then-President Reagan to serve as “Associate Administrator for Legal Counsel and Enforcement for the United States Environmental Protection Agency,” says a biography on his firm’s website.

Shepherd has a “broad range of legal experience in the areas of administrative law, admiralty and maritime law, alternate dispute resolution, class actions, private property rights and eminent domain, insurance coverage and defense, product liability and mass tort litigation, personal injury and professional liability defense,” the bio says. “He is also a recognized expert in state constitutional law and has taught Florida Constitutional Law at St. Thomas University Law School in Miami Gardens for over 13 years.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.