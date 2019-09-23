Prosecutors said Vandemoer , of Moss Beach, Cali., tried to get three students into Stanford, under the false pretext that they were sailors, in exchange for $610,000 in donations to the sailing program.

In a brief filing Monday in US District Court in Boston, the government said it “acknowledges satisfaction of the assessment, restitution and/or fine Judgment as to the defendant in the above-captioned matter, John Vandemoer, by payment in full. This Satisfaction does not affect any outstanding Order of Forfeiture or Forfeiture Money Judgment entered in the case.”

Former Stanford women’s sailing coach John Vandemoer, sentenced in June to probation and ordered to pay a $10,000 fine for his role in the college admissions cheating scandal, has settled up with federal authorities, court records show.

Vandemoer, who hails originally from Barnstable and found a passion for sailing on the Cape, pleaded guilty in March to one count of racketeering conspiracy.

Prosecutors wanted him to do 13 months in prison, but he was ultimately sentenced to one day in prison — time already served — plus two years of supervised release, including six months of home confinement with a $10,000 fine.

The nationwide scandal, which enraged the public and sparked heated debates about the often intractable class divide in higher education, involved wealthy parents who cut fat checks to get their children falsely classified as athletic recruits at fancy schools, or to pad their kids’ SAT scores, according to prosecutors.

Among the parents charged in the scheme were the actresses Felicity Huffman, best known for her role on the TV series “Desperate Housewives” and gutsy performance in the film “Transamerica,” and Lori Loughlin, whose scene-stealing work as Aunt Becky on the beloved sitcom “Full House” made her a pop culture icon.

Huffman got hit earlier this month with a 14-day jail term for paying $15,000 to get her daughter an SAT boost.

Loughlin and her husband, the fashion icon Mossimo Giannulli, are accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to help their daughters gain admission to USC by pretending to be recruits for the crew team. The power couple’s case is pending.

Milton J. Valencia of the Globe Staff contributed to this report. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.