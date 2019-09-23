Built in 1955, the Toufic H. Kalil Usonian Automatic House is in Manchester’s North End and is one of only seven Usonian Automatic homes Wright constructed, the listing agent, Paula Martin of Keller Williams Luxury International, said in a statement. “Usonian” is a word Wright derived from “United States of America,” as Wright’s intention was to design moderately priced homes for the streamlined lifestyles of postwar Americans. Usonian homes have no attics or basements, and they integrate inexpensive concrete modular blocks, which can be assembled in a variety of ways.

A Manchester, N.H., home Frank Lloyd Wright designed will hit the market for the first time.

Expected to be listed at $850,000, the mid-century modern home at 117 Heather St. is described as “a rare masterpiece” and is modular in design and construction. It is being sold with Wright-designed furniture: five tables, including a “statement” coffee table; 10 square-cushioned stools; four bed platforms; 10 cushioned chairs; four bedside stands; three bed covers; three table lamps with Japanese rice paper shade panels; a custom banquette with the original pillows; and built-in decks, bureaus, shelves, cabinets, and closet systems.

The home was constructed for Dr. Toufic Kalil and his wife, Mildred, who requested a simple and functional house for two working professionals. Its design was inspired after the home of their friends and colleagues, Dr. Isadore Zimmerman and his wife, Lucille, whose Wright house is on the same street and is now part of the Currier Museum of Art, according to Martin.

The Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy called Kalil House a rare mid-century modern gem that’s move-in ready.

The 1,406-square-foot home has two bedrooms, two baths, a carport and a nearly 264-square-foot detached studio with electricity. It sits on a 0.73-acre lot.

The property will hit the market on Oct. 9, and will be open to the public for tours for the first time in its history, Martin said.

“It still makes by pulse race,” Martin told Boston.com of stepping inside the home. “My sellers have done significant work to ensure the home is in near perfect condition. They have spent over $250,000 in the last year on engineering; historical renovation work, including masonry replication; electrical updates and repairs; and a state-of-the-art roofing system.”

Take a virtual 3D tour of the Kalil home here.

See more photos of the home below: