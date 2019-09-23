|District
|School
|Recognition Category
|Andover
|High Plain Elementary
|High Growth - Exceeding Targets
|Andover
|South Elementary
|High Achievement
|Belmont
|Mary Lee Burbank
|High Achievement
|Belmont
|Daniel Butler
|High Achievement - High Growth - Exceeding Targets
|Beverly
|Centerville Elementary
|High Growth
|Boston
|Nathan Hale
|High Growth
|Boston
|Winship Elementary
|High Growth
|Carlisle
|Carlisle School
|Exceeding Targets
|Dover
|Chickering
|High Achievement - High Growth
|Duxbury
|Duxbury High
|High Growth
|Franklin
|J F Kennedy Memorial
|Exceeding Targets
|Franklin
|Davis Thayer
|High Growth
|Hingham
|Wm L Foster Elementary
|High Achievement - High Growth
|Lexington
|Maria Hastings
|High Achievement
|Marshfield
|Gov Edward Winslow
|High Growth
|Marshfield
|Martinson Elementary
|High Growth
|Mattapoisett
|Old Hammondtown
|High Growth
|Melrose
|Horace Mann
|High Growth - Exceeding Targets
|Needham
|Hillside Elementary
|Exceeding Targets
|Needham
|Pollard Middle
|High Growth
|New Bedford
|James B Congdon
|High Achievement - High Growth - Exceeding Targets
|Newton
|Bowen
|High Growth
|Newton
|C C Burr
|High Achievement
|Newton
|Charles E Brown Middle
|High Growth
|North Reading
|L D Batchelder
|High Growth - Exceeding Targets
|Norwell
|Grace Farrar Cole
|High Achievement - Exceeding Targets
|Petersham
|Petersham Center
|High Growth
|Rockland
|Jefferson Elementary School
|High Growth
|Saugus
|Lynnhurst
|High Growth
|Scituate
|Wampatuck Elementary
|High Growth
|Shrewsbury
|Spring Street
|High Achievement - Exceeding Targets
|Somerville
|Benjamin G Brown
|High Growth
|Southborough
|Margaret A Neary
|Exceeding Targets
|Stoneham
|Stoneham Central Middle School
|High Growth
|Sudbury
|Josiah Haynes
|High Achievement - High Growth - Exceeding Targets
|Sutton
|Sutton High School
|High Growth
|Swansea
|Joseph G Luther
|High Growth
|Walpole
|Old Post Road
|High Achievement
|Watertown
|Hosmer
|High Growth
|Wayland
|Happy Hollow School
|High Achievement
|Wellesley
|Katharine Lee Bates
|High Growth
|Wellesley
|Joseph E Fiske
|High Growth
|Wellesley
|John D Hardy
|High Achievement - Exceeding Targets
|Wellesley
|Sprague Elementary School
|High Growth
|Westford
|Westford Academy
|High Growth
|Westhampton
|Westhampton Elementary School
|High Achievement
|Westwood
|Deerfield School
|High Achievement - High Growth - Exceeding Targets
|Westwood
|Downey
|High Growth
|Westwood
|Martha Jones
|High Achievement - Exceeding Targets
|Westwood
|William E Sheehan
|High Growth
|Whately
|Whately Elementary
|High Growth
|Winchester
|Vinson-Owen Elementary
|High Growth - Exceeding Targets
|Winchester
|Muraco Elementary
|High Growth - Exceeding Targets
|Winchester
|Ambrose Elementary
|High Achievement - Exceeding Targets
|Worcester
|Belmont Street Community
|High Growth
|Worcester
|West Tatnuck
|High Growth
|Brooke Charter School (District)
|Brooke Charter School
|High Achievement - Exceeding Targets
|Acton-Boxborough
|Paul P Gates Elementary School
|High Achievement - High Growth - Exceeding Targets
|Acton-Boxborough
|Luther Conant School
|High Growth
|Dover-Sherborn
|Dover-Sherborn Regional High
|High Achievement
|Groton-Dunstable
|Swallow/Union School
|High Achievement
|Mount Greylock
|Lanesborough Elementary
|High Growth
|Nashoba
|Luther Burbank Middle School
|High Achievement - High Growth - Exceeding Targets
|New Salem-Wendell
|Swift River
|High Growth
|Triton
|Newbury Elementary
|High Growth
|Pioneer Charter School of Science II (PCSS-II) (District)
|Pioneer Charter School of Science II (PCSS-II)
|High Achievement
|Springfield Preparatory Charter School (District)
|Springfield Preparatory Charter School
|High Growth - Exceeding Targets
SOURCE: Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education
