Mass. schools of recognition The state recognized these schools for strong MCAS achievement or exceeding their performance targets. This list is sorted alphabetically by district.
District School Recognition Category
Andover High Plain Elementary High Growth - Exceeding Targets
Andover South Elementary High Achievement
Belmont Mary Lee Burbank High Achievement
Belmont Daniel Butler High Achievement - High Growth - Exceeding Targets
Beverly Centerville Elementary High Growth
Boston Nathan Hale High Growth
Boston Winship Elementary High Growth
Carlisle Carlisle School Exceeding Targets
Dover Chickering High Achievement - High Growth
Duxbury Duxbury High High Growth
Franklin J F Kennedy Memorial Exceeding Targets
Franklin Davis Thayer High Growth
Hingham Wm L Foster Elementary High Achievement - High Growth
Lexington Maria Hastings High Achievement
Marshfield Gov Edward Winslow High Growth
Marshfield Martinson Elementary High Growth
Mattapoisett Old Hammondtown High Growth
Melrose Horace Mann High Growth - Exceeding Targets
Needham Hillside Elementary Exceeding Targets
Needham Pollard Middle High Growth
New Bedford James B Congdon High Achievement - High Growth - Exceeding Targets
Newton Bowen High Growth
Newton C C Burr High Achievement
Newton Charles E Brown Middle High Growth
North Reading L D Batchelder High Growth - Exceeding Targets
Norwell Grace Farrar Cole High Achievement - Exceeding Targets
Petersham Petersham Center High Growth
Rockland Jefferson Elementary School High Growth
Saugus Lynnhurst High Growth
Scituate Wampatuck Elementary High Growth
Shrewsbury Spring Street High Achievement - Exceeding Targets
Somerville Benjamin G Brown High Growth
Southborough Margaret A Neary Exceeding Targets
Stoneham Stoneham Central Middle School High Growth
Sudbury Josiah Haynes High Achievement - High Growth - Exceeding Targets
Sutton Sutton High School High Growth
Swansea Joseph G Luther High Growth
Walpole Old Post Road High Achievement
Watertown Hosmer High Growth
Wayland Happy Hollow School High Achievement
Wellesley Katharine Lee Bates High Growth
Wellesley Joseph E Fiske High Growth
Wellesley John D Hardy High Achievement - Exceeding Targets
Wellesley Sprague Elementary School High Growth
Westford Westford Academy High Growth
Westhampton Westhampton Elementary School High Achievement
Westwood Deerfield School High Achievement - High Growth - Exceeding Targets
Westwood Downey High Growth
Westwood Martha Jones High Achievement - Exceeding Targets
Westwood William E Sheehan High Growth
Whately Whately Elementary High Growth
Winchester Vinson-Owen Elementary High Growth - Exceeding Targets
Winchester Muraco Elementary High Growth - Exceeding Targets
Winchester Ambrose Elementary High Achievement - Exceeding Targets
Worcester Belmont Street Community High Growth
Worcester West Tatnuck High Growth
Brooke Charter School (District) Brooke Charter School High Achievement - Exceeding Targets
Acton-Boxborough Paul P Gates Elementary School High Achievement - High Growth - Exceeding Targets
Acton-Boxborough Luther Conant School High Growth
Dover-Sherborn Dover-Sherborn Regional High High Achievement
Groton-Dunstable Swallow/Union School High Achievement
Mount Greylock Lanesborough Elementary High Growth
Nashoba Luther Burbank Middle School High Achievement - High Growth - Exceeding Targets
New Salem-Wendell Swift River High Growth
Triton Newbury Elementary High Growth
Pioneer Charter School of Science II (PCSS-II) (District) Pioneer Charter School of Science II (PCSS-II) High Achievement
Springfield Preparatory Charter School (District) Springfield Preparatory Charter School High Growth - Exceeding Targets
SOURCE: Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education

