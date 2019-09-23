|District
|School
|Overall
|Low subgroup performance?
|Low graduation rate?
|Low participation rate?
|Boston
|Dearborn
|Underperforming
|Yes
|Boston
|Henry Grew
|Underperforming
|Boston
|UP Academy Holland
|Chronically underperforming
|Boston
|Paul A Dever
|Chronically underperforming
|Boston
|Brighton High
|Underperforming
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Boston
|Excel High School
|Underperforming
|Yes
|Boston
|The English High
|Underperforming
|Yes
|Boston
|Madison Park High
|Underperforming
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Fall River
|Mary Fonseca Elementary School
|Underperforming
|Yes
|Fall River
|Samuel Watson
|Underperforming
|Yes
|Holyoke
|Morgan Full Service Community School
|Chronically underperforming
|Yes
|Lawrence
|Oliver Partnership School
|Underperforming
|Yes
|Lawrence
|UP Academy Oliver Middle School
|Underperforming
|New Bedford
|Hayden/McFadden
|Underperforming
|Yes
|New Bedford
|John Avery Parker
|Chronically underperforming
|New Bedford
|New Bedford High
|Underperforming
|Yes
|Springfield
|Forest Park Middle
|Underperforming
|Yes
|Springfield
|John F Kennedy Middle
|Underperforming
|Yes
|Springfield
|M Marcus Kiley Middle
|Underperforming
|Yes
|Springfield
|Chestnut Academy
|Underperforming
|Yes
|Springfield
|Impact Prep at Chestnut
|Underperforming
|Yes
|Springfield
|Rise Academy at Van Sickle
|Underperforming
|Yes
|Springfield
|Van Sickle Academy
|Underperforming
|Yes
|Springfield
|High School Of Commerce
|Underperforming
|Yes
|Springfield
|Springfield High School of Science and Technology
|Underperforming
|Yes
|Athol-Royalston
|Athol Community Elementary School
|Underperforming
|Yes
SOURCE: Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education
If you don’t see a list on this webpage, click here.