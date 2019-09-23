fb-pixel
Mass. schools that need comprehensive support These schools have been designated by the state as “underperforming” or “chronically underperforming” due to persistently low MCAS scores. This list is sorted alphabetically by district.
District School Overall Low subgroup performance? Low graduation rate? Low participation rate?
Boston Dearborn Underperforming Yes
Boston Henry Grew Underperforming
Boston UP Academy Holland Chronically underperforming
Boston Paul A Dever Chronically underperforming
Boston Brighton High Underperforming Yes Yes Yes
Boston Excel High School Underperforming Yes
Boston The English High Underperforming Yes
Boston Madison Park High Underperforming Yes Yes Yes
Fall River Mary Fonseca Elementary School Underperforming Yes
Fall River Samuel Watson Underperforming Yes
Holyoke Morgan Full Service Community School Chronically underperforming Yes
Lawrence Oliver Partnership School Underperforming Yes
Lawrence UP Academy Oliver Middle School Underperforming
New Bedford Hayden/McFadden Underperforming Yes
New Bedford John Avery Parker Chronically underperforming
New Bedford New Bedford High Underperforming Yes
Springfield Forest Park Middle Underperforming Yes
Springfield John F Kennedy Middle Underperforming Yes
Springfield M Marcus Kiley Middle Underperforming Yes
Springfield Chestnut Academy Underperforming Yes
Springfield Impact Prep at Chestnut Underperforming Yes
Springfield Rise Academy at Van Sickle Underperforming Yes
Springfield Van Sickle Academy Underperforming Yes
Springfield High School Of Commerce Underperforming Yes
Springfield Springfield High School of Science and Technology Underperforming Yes
Athol-Royalston Athol Community Elementary School Underperforming Yes
SOURCE: Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education

