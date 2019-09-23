A Newburyport man was rescued on Mt. Major in Alton, N.H., Sunday afternoon after he was injured hiking back down the mountain, according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Law Enforcement Division.
Peter Finnegan, 59, and a hiking buddy had summitted Mt. Major and were heading back down the Blue Trail “when Finnegan slipped on pine needles and rolled his ankle between two rocks,” officials said in a statement.
Finnegan was unable to put weight on the injured ankle, officials said, so his friend called 911 about 10:45 a.m.
Rescuers from the Fish and Game Department, Lakes Region Search and Rescue, and the Alton Fire Department hiked about a mile and a half from the trailhead parking area to Finnegan’s location, arriving around 12:23 p.m., officials said.
A paramedic from Alton fire assessed Finnegan’s condition, and rescuers carried him in a litter about a half-mile to the Blue Trail’s crossing with the Yellow Trail, where Alton fire had a John Deere Gator vehicle waiting, officials said.
Finnegan reached the parking area around 1:30 p.m., and a hospital took him to Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia for additional treatment.
