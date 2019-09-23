A Newburyport man was rescued on Mt. Major in Alton, N.H., Sunday afternoon after he was injured hiking back down the mountain, according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Law Enforcement Division.

Peter Finnegan, 59, and a hiking buddy had summitted Mt. Major and were heading back down the Blue Trail “when Finnegan slipped on pine needles and rolled his ankle between two rocks,” officials said in a statement.

Finnegan was unable to put weight on the injured ankle, officials said, so his friend called 911 about 10:45 a.m.