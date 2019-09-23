Elected officials from Lynn urged the MBTA to offer more frequent commuter rail service through the city at the same price as core subway rides, warning Monday that the region needs public transit as a relief to roadway congestion that has reached a “breaking point.”

Senator Brendan Crighton and Representatives Peter Capano and Dan Cahill joined Lynn Mayor Thomas McGee in asking the T’s Fiscal and Management Control Board to run additional trains on the Newburyport/Rockport Line through Lynn, a change they said would help more of the city’s residents reach Boston without driving.