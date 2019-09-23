Authorities alleged Jones bought millions of dollars’ worth of winning Massachusetts lottery tickets at a discount in order to help the ticket holders circumvent taxes on the prize money.

Last year , Clarance Jones was charged with conspiring to commit tax fraud and filing false tax returns in connection with a “ten-percenting” scheme, according to a statement from the US attorney’s office for Massachusetts.

An 81-year-old Lynn man was sentenced Monday to two months behind bars for a multimillion-dollar lottery ticket scam, federal prosecutors said.

He pleaded guilty to tax fraud charges in May.

In a sentencing memorandum filed last week for Jones, his attorney, Joshua Hanye, said the advisory guidelines, which recommend a sentence of 30-37 months in prison, “are completely unable to capture the full arc and value of Clarance Jones’ remarkable life.”

Jones, Hanye said, has “devoted his entire life to helping the United States make good on its yet-unfulfilled promise that all persons are created equal.” Jones, according to the filing, joined the NAACP at an early age, was a field marshal at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s 1963 march on Washington, and later served as the president of the North Shore NAACP for almost two decades.

Jones uses a wheelchair, according to his attorney, because he is unable to walk more than a few steps at a time. The filing advocated for a sentence of time served with two years of supervised release, including six months of home confinement.

Prosecutors, in a separate court filing, recommended a sentence “at the low end of the guideline sentencing range of 30-37 months.” The attorney’s office confirmed Monday night that Jones was sentence to two months in prison.

“It also appears as if Jones may still not be acknowledging a gambling addiction since it appears that he gambled away most of his earnings from the scheme,” wrote prosecutors in a sentencing memorandum last week. “This is a sad chapter in a life which appears to have been different in Jones’ younger years.”

Between Jan. 1, 2013, and May 14, 2014, Jones was the state’s most prolific lottery winner, according to a 2014 Globe report. During that time frame, Jones brought in nearly 1,750 tickets bought at 590 lottery agents and cashed tickets on 95 different days.

Two store owners previously pleaded guilty in connection with the scheme, federal prosecutors said.

George Kinslieh pleaded guilty to a count of filing false tax returns earlier this month. Bhavna Patel also pleaded guilty earlier this month to conspiring to defraud the Internal Revenue Service.

According to court documents, from at least 2013 to 2015, the two store owners and others allegedly bought winning lottery tickets from ticket holders for cash, at a discount to the value of the tickets, which allowed the holders to avoid reporting the winnings on their tax returns. Federal authorities refer to such a scam as “ten-percenting.”

Kinslieh and Patel would then give the winning tickets to Jones, who presented the tickets to the Massachusetts Lottery Commission as his own, federal authorities said. Jones would collect the full winnings and report the winnings on his tax returns, but offset the winnings with purported gambling losses, according to the attorney’s office.

Jones, federal prosecutors said, and the two store owners then shared the excess winnings.

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.