A 21-year-old Lynn man was in stable condition Monday morning at Massachusetts General Hospital after he suffered gunshot wounds Sunday night, Lynn police said.

Officers were summoned to the area of 333 Chatham St. around 9:20 p.m. Sunday for a report of shots fired, Lieutenant Michael Kmiec, a Lynn police spokesman, said in an e-mail.

Police arrived to find the 21-year-old “suffering from gunshot wounds and being treated by his friends,” Kmiec said.