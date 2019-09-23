Maine Governor Janet Mills announced the state would go carbon neutral by 2045 during her address to the United Nations General Assembly Monday afternoon.

While speaking during the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York, Mills said she had released an executive order to bring Maine to carbon neutrality, which means having a net zero carbon footprint.

‘‘And if our small state can do it, you can,” Mills told the assembly, according to the Associated Press. “Because we've got to unite to preserve our precious common ground, for our common planet, in uncommon ways for this imperative common purpose.”