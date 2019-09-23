More 2019 MCAS scores
- 3rd grade: Math | English
- 4th grade: Math | English
- 5th grade: Math | English | Science
- 6th grade: Math | English
- 7th grade: Math | English
- 8th grade: Math | English | Science
- 10th grade: Math | English | Science
- --
- 3rd grade, 2019 vs. 2018: Math | English
- 4th grade, 2019 vs. 2018: Math | English
- 5th grade, 2019 vs. 2018: Math | English | Science
- 6th grade, 2019 vs. 2018: Math | English
- 7th grade, 2019 vs. 2018: Math | English
- 8th grade, 2019 vs. 2018: Math | English | Science
- 10th grade, 2019 vs. 2018: Math | English | Science
- --
- Schools needing targeted assistance: List here
- Schools needing comprehensive support: List here
- Schools of recognition: List here
- --
- District-by-district math, English, grades 3-8: List here
- District-by-district math, English, grade 10: List here
- District-by-district science, grades 5, 8: List here
- District-by-district science, grade 10: List here
If you don’t see a table with the MCAS results on this webpage, click here.