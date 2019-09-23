fb-pixel

Journalists are mourning the passing of Al McNaughton, who worked for more than 50 years as a news photographer for WHDH-TV Channel 7.

McNaughton died Sunday, according to Linda Miele, the news director at WHDH-TV. He was 81.

In a 2014 interview with the Globe, McNaughton recalled that when he graduated from Boston College he initially wanted to become a lawyer, but didn’t have the money to go to law school. So the Brighton native ended up in getting a summer job in video production instead.

Over the course of his career at WHDH Channel 7, McNaughton said he spent plenty of time in courtrooms.

“A lot of the time, I think I’m better than the lawyers,” McNaughton said in the 2014 Globe interview. “Once, during a murder trial, I asked a lawyer why he didn’t bring something up, and he said, ‘That’s good. I’m going to include that in my closing.’ ”

When McNaughton marked his 50th year at Channel 7 in 2014, he told the Globe he sometimes worked 14-hour days and had no plans to retire. “It keeps me young,” he said.

After learning of his death, many of McNaughton’s colleagues shared photos and memories of him on social media. He had been working as a new editor at the station until he became ill recently.

WHDH 7 News reporter John Cuoco tweeted a photo of McNaughton and wrote: “Heartbroken to hear the news that Al McNaughton passed away. More than just a legend in television, he was a wonderful guy with the best sense of humor. Those that got to be around him and know him were better for it.”

7News anchor Keke Vencill recalled how McNaughton was “always so positive.”

“I will miss working with him here at 7 News,” she tweeted. “He was always so positive, and I loved it when he called me kid. Rest In Peace, my friend. I feel blessed our paths crossed.”

Meteorologist Danielle Gersh shared a photo and wrote a moving tribute to McNaughton, describing him as a “standout journalist” and “an even better person.”

“We worked together during many snowstorms, he taught me the ropes of #stormforce coverage and had lots of laughs along the way,” she tweeted.

Bob Murdock, a senior staff photojournalist at WFXT, called McNaughton an “inspiration to many Boston photojournalists.”

WHDH editor Eddie Felker remembered McNaughton as “one of the hardest working news photogs in the business, and a funny, kind soul.”

Mary Saladna, an anchor and reporter at WCVB, posted a photo of McNaughton from when he was covering the trial of Michael Skakel in Connecticut in 2002.

“Al McNaughton was just The BEST when it came to covering New England News,” she tweeted. “We look serious here- covering one of the Michael Skakel Trials in Norwalk, CT years ago, but he could not have been warmer or funnier. A true pro. Love you Al. Godspeed.”

The Stoughton Police Department also posted a tribute to McNaughton.

“We would like to send condolences to the McNaughton family, the @7News family and really all Boston Media for the loss of a legend behind the lens,” policetweeted. “Al was the man with the smile and a passion for news. A fifty-year newsman he has seen more than most. May you rest in peace, sir.”

NBC10 photographer Mark Garfinkel posted a photo of McNaughton from 2012 and wrote that he was “one of a kind.”

Scott MacEachern, the assignment manager at NBC10 Boston, reminisced about working with McNaughton.

“Every morning for 11 years Al McNaughton greeted me a cup of coffee, a glimmer in his eye and a ‘Hey Guy!’” he tweeted. “He knew the hustle, knew everyone - got @7News the exclusive Bulger perp walk which will play forever - your memory will live forever, friend - May you Rest In Peace.”

