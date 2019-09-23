In a 2014 interview with the Globe, McNaughton recalled that when he graduated from Boston College he initially wanted to become a lawyer, but didn’t have the money to go to law school. So the Brighton native ended up in getting a summer job in video production instead.

McNaughton died Sunday, according to Linda Miele, the news director at WHDH-TV. He was 81.

Journalists are mourning the passing of Al McNaughton, who worked for more than 50 years as a news photographer for WHDH-TV Channel 7.

Over the course of his career at WHDH Channel 7, McNaughton said he spent plenty of time in courtrooms.

Advertisement

“A lot of the time, I think I’m better than the lawyers,” McNaughton said in the 2014 Globe interview. “Once, during a murder trial, I asked a lawyer why he didn’t bring something up, and he said, ‘That’s good. I’m going to include that in my closing.’ ”

When McNaughton marked his 50th year at Channel 7 in 2014, he told the Globe he sometimes worked 14-hour days and had no plans to retire. “It keeps me young,” he said.

After learning of his death, many of McNaughton’s colleagues shared photos and memories of him on social media. He had been working as a new editor at the station until he became ill recently.

WHDH 7 News reporter John Cuoco tweeted a photo of McNaughton and wrote: “Heartbroken to hear the news that Al McNaughton passed away. More than just a legend in television, he was a wonderful guy with the best sense of humor. Those that got to be around him and know him were better for it.”

Heartbroken to hear the news that Al McNaughton passed away. More than just a legend in television, he was a wonderful guy with the best sense of humor. Those that got to be around him and know him were better for it. @7News pic.twitter.com/8Y9AYXgm5u — John Cuoco (@JCuocoNews) September 22, 2019

7News anchor Keke Vencill recalled how McNaughton was “always so positive.”

“I will miss working with him here at 7 News,” she tweeted. “He was always so positive, and I loved it when he called me kid. Rest In Peace, my friend. I feel blessed our paths crossed.”

Advertisement

So sad to hear that Al McNaughton passed away today. I will miss working with him here at 7 News. He was always so positive, and I loved it when he called me kid. Rest In Peace, my friend. I feel blessed our paths crossed. pic.twitter.com/rmf8Vinlmx — Keke Vencill (@kekevencill) September 23, 2019

Meteorologist Danielle Gersh shared a photo and wrote a moving tribute to McNaughton, describing him as a “standout journalist” and “an even better person.”

“We worked together during many snowstorms, he taught me the ropes of #stormforce coverage and had lots of laughs along the way,” she tweeted.

Devastated to hear about the passing of a true TV legend... @7News photographer Al McNaughton. We worked together during many snowstorms, he taught me the ropes of #stormforce coverage and had lots of laughs along the way. He was a standout journalist & an even better person 💔🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/mDdSFzCLOX — Danielle Gersh (@DanielleGersh) September 23, 2019

Bob Murdock, a senior staff photojournalist at WFXT, called McNaughton an “inspiration to many Boston photojournalists.”

My good friend Al McNaughton shot news well into his seventies. He was a staff photographer at WHDH Boston for more than 50 years. He was a good and friend and inspiration to many Boston photojournalists. Al passed today at the age of 81. Rest in Peace Al you were the "The Best" pic.twitter.com/66yLMwNkrf — Bob Murdock (@Boston25photog) September 22, 2019

WHDH editor Eddie Felker remembered McNaughton as “one of the hardest working news photogs in the business, and a funny, kind soul.”

It’s a rare breed of person who touches hearts across generations. I got to work with one named Al McNaughton for the last 25 years at @7News. He was one of the hardest working news photogs in the business, and a funny, kind soul. We’ll miss you, Al. Rest easy. — Eddie Felker (@eddiefelker) September 23, 2019

Mary Saladna, an anchor and reporter at WCVB, posted a photo of McNaughton from when he was covering the trial of Michael Skakel in Connecticut in 2002.

“Al McNaughton was just The BEST when it came to covering New England News,” she tweeted. “We look serious here- covering one of the Michael Skakel Trials in Norwalk, CT years ago, but he could not have been warmer or funnier. A true pro. Love you Al. Godspeed.”

The gentleman on the left, Al McNaughton was just The BEST when it came to covering New England News. We look serious here- covering one of the Michael Skakel Trials in Norwalk, CT years ago, but he could not have been warmer or funnier. A true pro. Love you Al. Godspeed. #wcvb pic.twitter.com/7B6pTbPuST — Mary Saladna (@MaryWCVB) September 22, 2019

The Stoughton Police Department also posted a tribute to McNaughton.

“We would like to send condolences to the McNaughton family, the @7News family and really all Boston Media for the loss of a legend behind the lens,” policetweeted. “Al was the man with the smile and a passion for news. A fifty-year newsman he has seen more than most. May you rest in peace, sir.”

Advertisement

NBC10 photographer Mark Garfinkel posted a photo of McNaughton from 2012 and wrote that he was “one of a kind.”

Al McNaughton, @7News photographer for over 50 years, died today. ONE OF A KIND. I shot this photo of him in 2012 as his fellow cameramen/women gently ribbed him after he got into a "friendly discussion" with an out of town photog a day earlier at a NH campaign event. pic.twitter.com/6L6FoaXgSE — Mark Garfinkel (@pictureboston) September 23, 2019

Scott MacEachern, the assignment manager at NBC10 Boston, reminisced about working with McNaughton.

“Every morning for 11 years Al McNaughton greeted me a cup of coffee, a glimmer in his eye and a ‘Hey Guy!’” he tweeted. “He knew the hustle, knew everyone - got @7News the exclusive Bulger perp walk which will play forever - your memory will live forever, friend - May you Rest In Peace.”

Every morning for 11 years Al McNaughton greeted me a cup of coffee, a glimmer in his eye and a “Hey Guy!” He knew the hustle, knew everyone - got ⁦@7News⁩ the exclusive Bulger perp walk which will play forever - your memory will live forever,friend - May you Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/Y01ngW3on9 — Scott MacEachern (@smaceachernNBC) September 23, 2019

Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.