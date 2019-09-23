Hull police found that the juveniles were responsible for spray-painting about 20 crude messages and drawings throughout the fort between Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, Hull Police Chief John Dunn said in a statement.

Multiple juveniles have been charged with vandalizing historic Fort Revere in Hull with anti-Semitic and racist graffiti over Labor Day weekend, Hull police said Monday.

About 20 crude drawings and messages were found spray painted at Fort Revere in Hull over Labor Day weekend.

“After seeking the public’s assistance in the case, Hull Police received an anonymous tip from a person who saw the individuals painting and then departing the area. The tipster was able to provide Hull Police with images they took with their cellphone,” the statement said.

Advertisement

None of the juveniles live in Hull, police said.

“Through the information provided by the anonymous tip and through the investigative efforts of Detective Andrew Reilly, the individuals who spray painted the fort were identified and charged,” the statement said.

Police would not identify the juveniles or provide further details about the case, the statement said.

“Hateful acts like these will not be tolerated in Hull and will be investigated to the fullest extent of our abilities,” Dunn said.

Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.