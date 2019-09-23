Timothy J. Connolly, a spokesman for Early, said there were also reports of explosions at the scene of the fire, “but it’s still under investigation.”

One person was unaccounted for after a fire tore through a condominium building in Fitchburg Sunday night, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.’s office.

Firefighters in Fitchburg on Sunday night fought a condominium blaze at Beekman and Salem streets.

Early Monday morning firefighters were continuing to battle the blaze at the former school building at the corner of Beekman and Salem streets, according to fire officials.

Jennifer Mieth, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Fire Services, said the investigation was still in the early stages.

“They are bringing in heavy equipment to remove debris and to address structural safety issues before they can enter the building,” she said in an e-mail. “This will be a long day. The investigation is on its early stages.”

Firefighters responded to the fire at 7 Beekman St. prior to 6 p.m., according to Fitchburg Fire Department Deputy Chief Anthony Marrama. The condo building is the former home of the Bartley Nolan School.

Five different communities were participating in the response to the fire, Marrama said. He said that the fire was a “special call,” meaning it required resources beyond those deployed at a typical 3-alarm fire.

As of 7 a.m. Monday, crews were still at the scene, Marrama said, noting that it was “mostly under control.”

Marrama could not provide details on the building’s condition, but an employee with the management company responsible for the property said it had suffered heavy damage.

“It’s a total loss,” said Joshua Coulombe, a maintenance supervisor with building manager Empire Condominium Professional. Coulombe, who was reached by phone, said he arrived on scene after firefighters did.

In a text message, Coulombe said the building had been on fire since an explosion earlier in the afternoon, but said he could not provide more details about the fire’s origin.

According to Coulombe, board members and tenants from the building had been moved to the basement of the nearby St. Anthony of Padua Church.

Coulombe said he could not provide an exact count of tenants and board members. According to Coulombe, the Red Cross and government officials were also on site.

Coulombe said that the three-floor complex had been converted from a school building into condominiums. He said that the building has a brick exterior with wood frame construction and a full basement.

Ione Cook, a cashier at nearby M&M Variety, said that the fire had a negative effect on the air quality in the area.

“It stinks so bad, and it cuts your breath,” she said, describing heavy smoke in the air. Footage from the scene provided by Coulombe showed smoke rolling off the condominium complex as firefighters on ladders doused the roof with water.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.