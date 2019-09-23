The operation resulted in the seizure of 14 kilograms of fentanyl, 29 kilograms of cocaine, five kilograms of heroin, four firearms, and body armor, Lelling’s office said in a statement.

Operation “Devil’s Highway” focused on street-level drug trafficking in Lawrence, which is “a hub of illegal drug distribution for all of New England,” U.S. Attorney Andrew E. Lelling said in a statement Monday. The operation also targeted distribution from Lawrence to destinations in New Hampshire.

An extensive 10-week operation to combat opioid distribution in the Merrimack Valley resulted in police charging 38 people with federal drug charges and seizing 48 kilograms of drugs over the summer, prosecutors said.

Police charged 38 people with federal drug charges, mostly for possession and distribution of drugs including fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, and oxycodone. 27 of those charged were from Lawrence, and at least one person was charged from Methuen, North Andover, Haverhill, Revere, Boston, New York, and the Dominican Republic, prosecutors said.

Over a dozen more people are facing state charges. The majority of arrests came from weekly sweeps, prosecutors said.

“Operation Devil’s Highway should serve as a warning to others thinking of filling the void created by these arrests—we aren’t finished,” Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation Boston Division, said in the statement. “Everyone arrested this summer allegedly exploited Lawrence as their drug-trafficking hub, bringing perilous opioids like fentanyl and heroin — in addition to cocaine and marijuana — to neighborhoods across New England.”

The operation included the Massachusetts and New Hampshire State Police, the FBI Boston Division, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations, and 23 local police departments in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, prosecutors said.

Assistance was also provided by the Massachusetts and New Hampshire Department of Corrections and the Essex, Norfolk, and Suffolk County sheriff’s departments.

