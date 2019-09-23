Three people smoking marijuana and playing loud music in their cars were arrested Sunday night in Dorchester on gun and drug charges, police said.
Boston police received a disturbance call for two cars at 80 Woodruff Way around 10 p.m. Sunday, police said in a statement. When officers arrived, they spoke with Jahlil Douglas, 21, of Canton, Ajalil Douglas, 21, of Dorchester, and Lawrence Alexander, 21, of Stoughton.
Officers found drugs and a gun in one car and a second gun in the other car. Both guns were loaded Taurus G2C 9mms, police said.
Police didn’t say which men were sitting in which car.
Jahlil Douglas and Ajalil Douglas are both charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and possession of a large-capacity feeding device, police said.
Alexander is charged with possession with intent to distribute Class D drugs. All three were arraigned in Dorchester District Court Monday and will next appear in court on Nov. 7, according to a clerk at Dorchester District Court.
Alexander was released on personal recognizance, and Jahlil Douglas and Ajalil Douglas were released on $1,000 cash bail, the clerk said.
