Three people smoking marijuana and playing loud music in their cars were arrested Sunday night in Dorchester on gun and drug charges, police said.

Boston police received a disturbance call for two cars at 80 Woodruff Way around 10 p.m. Sunday, police said in a statement. When officers arrived, they spoke with Jahlil Douglas, 21, of Canton, Ajalil Douglas, 21, of Dorchester, and Lawrence Alexander, 21, of Stoughton.

Officers found drugs and a gun in one car and a second gun in the other car. Both guns were loaded Taurus G2C 9mms, police said.