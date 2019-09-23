A Quincy man was seriously injured Monday when the motor scooter he was driving struck a car on Morrissey Boulevard in Boston, State Police said in a statement.

The man, 43, was taken to Boston Medical Center. His condition was not known.

He was driving southbound around 1:20 p.m., when he hit a Chevrolet Spark driven by a 26-year-old woman from Dorchester, according to the statement.