“We were recently notified by a hospital of another EEE death,” Ann Scales, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Public Health, said in a brief e-mail.

The person’s identity was not released.

A third person from Massachusetts has died after contracting Eastern equine encephalitis, a state public health official said Monday night.

The death is the third among 10 human cases of EEE confirmed in the state, she said.

No further information was released.

A Freetown man who was in his 70s died last week from the rare but sometimes deadly virus. A Fairhaven woman in her 50s died from EEE in August, officials have said.

This year’s outbreak is the largest since the 1950s, state epidemiologist Dr. Catherine Brown said in a previous report by the Globe.

EEE causes swelling in the brain. Symptoms include high fever, nausea, tiredness, and headache.

About 30 percent of people who contract EEE die, and most survivors suffer neurological damage.

