A 16-year-old boy from Waltham is in police custody in connection with the stabbing of two female victims early Monday morning, Waltham police said.

Waltham officers were summoned to 18 Wheelock Road at 1:37 a.m. for a report of a stabbing, Detective Sergeant Timothy King, a Waltham police spokesman, said in a statement.

Upon their arrival, officers found the victims, “who had been stabbed repeatedly,” and they learned that their attacker had fled the scene, King said in the statement. The victims were taken to area hospitals, where they are expected to survive, King said.