A 28-year-old Concord, N.H., woman was arrested Tuesday morning after she allegedly tried to run her boyfriend over with her car with two young children in the backseat, police said.

Ashley Zachary and Ronald Perron, 41, also of Concord, got into a heated argument in a parked car on Rumford Street at around 9 a.m. Perron allegedly assaulted Zachary with his phone and then got out of the car and fled, Concord police said in a statement.

Zachary then allegedly chased Perron with her car and tried to run him over while two young children remained in the backseat, police said.