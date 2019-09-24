A 28-year-old Concord, N.H., woman was arrested Tuesday morning after she allegedly tried to run her boyfriend over with her car with two young children in the backseat, police said.
Ashley Zachary and Ronald Perron, 41, also of Concord, got into a heated argument in a parked car on Rumford Street at around 9 a.m. Perron allegedly assaulted Zachary with his phone and then got out of the car and fled, Concord police said in a statement.
Zachary then allegedly chased Perron with her car and tried to run him over while two young children remained in the backseat, police said.
Perron was charged with domestic violence, simple assault, and criminal mischief. He was released on personal recognizance and is set to appear in Concord District Court on Sep. 26, police said.
Zachary was charged with reckless conduct, domestic violence with a deadly weapon, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and reckless operation.
She was released on personal recognizance and is set to appear in Merrimack County Superior Court on Oct. 10, police said.
