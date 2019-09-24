Another suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting outside a hookah lounge in Everett over the weekend, the Middlesex district attorney’s office announced Tuesday evening.

David Landry, 30, of Everett, was arraigned Tuesday in Malden District Court on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery, and possession of a firearm without a license, the district attorney’s office said in a statement.

Landry is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing slated for Oct. 1.