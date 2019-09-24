Julian Rivera, 39, of Malden, said he was driving the truck through the intersection on Linden Street when he saw the cyclist coming down Brighton Avenue.

Police had set up a scene at the intersection of Linden Street and Brighton Avenue. A bike was in the road about a foot away from a crosswalk and the truck sat idling across the intersection.

A young man on a bicycle suffered serious injuries when he was struck by a flatbed tow truck at an intersection in Allston Tuesday night.

He said he had a green light and the cyclist, who had headphones on, ran the light. The truck Rivera was driving struck the cyclist. Rivera recalled thinking “Oh (expletive), I hope he’s alright.”

Rivera said he had just got done with a tow and was on his way back to the shop. He estimated the cyclist to be in his early 20s. He said the cyclist appeared to have suffered serious injuries, including broken bones in his arms and legs.

Rivera said the cyclist was conscious for a time before he lost consciousness.

Rivera, who describes himself as a cycling enthusiast who organizes “ride-outs” for city youth, said three cars were behind him at the intersection.

The woman driving the vehicle directly behind Rivera told him that if hadn’t have struck the cyclist, she would have.

Police shut down the intersection, which is a busy one during the day, late Tuesday night.

Rivera stayed at the scene and spoke to investigators.

Max Murphy, a 19-year-old Allston resident, didn’t see or hear the crash, which he said happened at about 10:30 p.m.

But he saw the immediate aftermath. He heard a fire truck responding to the scene and saw the cyclist in the road.

“Crazy,” said Murphy. “You see bikes everywhere and think someone’s going to get hit, then when someone actually gets hit, it’s so sad and scary.”

