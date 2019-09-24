Early said an official cause and origin of the fire has yet to be determined, but suggested that the explosions and fire were the result of an intentional act.

Two detonated improvised explosive devices were also found in the wreckage of the blaze at 7 Beekman St., Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early said Monday evening.

The body recovered from the wreckage of a three-alarm fire at a Fitchburg condominium building has been identified as 59-year-old Raymond L. Jerome, according to the Worcester District Attorney’s office.

“That’s where the investigation is taking us,” he said.

The fire at the Bartley Nolan Condominiums on Beekman Street broke out Sunday evening and raged for hours. Investigators found the man’s body on the third floor, and two improvised devices were also found in his unit, Early said.

Speaking to reporters Monday evening, Mayor Stephen DiNatale of Fitchburg said, “It could’ve been much worse than it was.”

At least 20 residents were displaced by the fire that crews continued to battle early Monday morning. The three-story complex, converted from an old school building, had 24 units. The building has a brick exterior with wood frame construction and a full basement, said Joshua Coulombe, a maintenance supervisor with building manager Empire Condominium Professional.

Coulombe said Monday evening there are plans to save the bottom two floors and rebuild the top floor of the building. He said it would be months before residents were allowed to move back in.

“It’s going to be a while,” he said by telephone.

He estimated damages to the building to be in the millions.

Jennifer Mieth, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Fire Services, said the investigation was still in the early stages.

Special agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosions were also on scene assisting with the investigation, according to ATF Special Agent Matthew O’Shaughnessy.

Firefighters responded to the fire at 7 Beekman St. prior to 6 p.m. Sunday, according to Fitchburg Fire Department Deputy Chief Anthony Marrama. The condo building is the former home of the Bartley Nolan School.

Five different communities participated in the response to the fire, Marrama said. He said the fire was a “special call,” meaning it required resources beyond those deployed at a typical three-alarm blaze.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.