“Although motive is still unknown, this does appear to have been a random act,” the statement said.

In a statement, Waltham police said a motive for the attack , which the two female victims are expected to survive, remains under investigation.

Police believe the 16-year-old boy who allegedly stabbed two Brandeis graduate students early Monday in Waltham chose his victims at random before continuing his criminal behavior with an alleged attempted vehicle break-in, authorities said Tuesday.

Police said the teen, whose name was withheld because of his age, faces two counts each of assault with intent to murder and assault and battery with a deadly weapon, to wit, a knife, as well as a charge of aggravated burglary.

Advertisement

“He is being held on bail at this time and will be arraigned in a closed session due to his juvenile status,” police said.

Here’s how the brazen pre-dawn violence unfolded Monday, according to Waltham police:

“On September 23, 2019 at 1:37am, the Waltham Police Department responded to 18 Wheelock Rd. on a report of a stabbing,” the statement said. “On arrival, officers observed two female victims who had been stabbed repeatedly. Both females were transported to area hospitals. ... Suspect had fled prior to police arrival.”

He allegedly struck again about two hours later.

“At 3:24am, officers responded to 23 Highland St. on a report of a party covered in blood breaking into a car,” police said. “It was determined that this was likely related to the earlier incident on Wheelock Rd. and that the suspect was still in the area.”

Then shortly before 5:15 a.m., the alleged stabber of two young women was apprehended.

“At 5:13am officers encountered a male who they determined to be the suspect from Wheelock Rd and placed him into custody,” the statement said. “This male is a 16-year-old Waltham resident.”

Advertisement

It wasn’t clear when the youth will face a judge, or whether his family had hired a lawyer to represent him.

According to an e-mail Monday to the Brandeis community from Edward Callahan, the school’s public safety head, Waltham cops alerted his department to the stabbing early Monday, and the university activated its emergency notification system as Brandeis police worked to ensure the campus was secure.

“Student Affairs is coordinating with the hospitals to ensure the students are supported and has reached out to their families as well,” Callahan wrote, adding that there will be extra campus police patrols over the next few days.

One area resident who identifies herself on Twitter as a dancer and a 2014 UNH grad wrote that she was shaken by reports of the attack.

“Found out why a helicopter was circling last night,” she tweeted. “Break in and stabbing only a mile away. This is terrifying.”

Globe correspondent Jeremy C. Fox contributed to this report. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.